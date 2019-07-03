Gibson launches more affordable G-45 acoustic guitars

Gibson has officially launched its new G-45 Series, which is designed to bring the company’s acoustic guitars to a lower price point.

Built in Bozeman, Montana the G-45 Series appears in two guises: the G-45 Studio and G-45 Standard.

Both models utilise a slimmer body depth and modern Advanced Response neck profile, and boast a solid walnut back and sides, plus a Sitka spruce top and Richlite fingerboard.

G-45 Studio (Image credit: Gibson)

Elsewhere, there’s Gibson’s trademark hot hide glue dovetail neck-joint, domed top bracing, and the seemingly ubiquitous Fishman Sonitone pickup system.

The G-45 Standard adds a gloss top finish, Soft Diamond inlays, and top and back binding.

G-45 Standard (Image credit: Gibson)

Both models are available now in North America and China for $999 (G-45 Studio) and $1,299 (G-45 Standard).

Given much of the company's acoustic range starts at $1,799, this is welcome news indeed. Head on over to Gibson for more info.

Meanwhile, the guitar giant is has shifted "from confrontation to collaboration" in a copycat row that’s seen it sue Dean Guitars and threaten rival builders in a now-pulled video.