Gibson launches Marcus King 1962 ES-345

The long-mooted Gibson ES-345 signature model for Marcus King has been revealed; a Custom Shop model based on the electric guitar that was handed down to King from his grandfather and became his key instrument.

"The ES-345 is a very special one to me," the guitarist told us earlier this year. "That is what my grandfather played and when he passed – unfortunately when I was 14 – he left it to my father, and when I was 18 years old my father give it to me as a symbol of support, a symbol of being able to take a little bit of my grandfather’s energy with me as I was embarking on what seemed to be a never-ending tour."

(Image credit: Gibson)

The original guitar became a talisman as King blazed a trail as on of the most exciting young blues and soul players to emerge in the last decade.

"We went out and we didn’t turn back for I don’t know how long, six years," King added. "That guitar was sort of my guiding light. It was my torch. It was my everything, so I am working with Gibson now on replicating it and hopefully being able to give it as a guiding light to other players embarking on their own journey.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

And it looks like it could certainly do that, if you have the $6,999 required to purchase one of these Custom Shop models.

The Sideways Vibrola tailpiece that also features on King's original makes it an unusual proposition – and one that carries a warning. Designed for SG models and not for archtops, Gibson points out that it does have the potential to graze the finish if used.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Finished in Sixties Cherry VOS, this new 345 features a pair of Custombucker humbuckers, a six-position mono Varitone switch, ABR-1 Tune-O-Matic bridge, Sideways Vibrola, audio taper CTS® potentiometers and Black Cat capacitors, Stop Bar bushings with a "custom made" cover plate, gold Grover "milk bottle" Rotomatic tuners and an engraved "Stereo" truss rod cover.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Also included is a Custom Shop ES case, Certificate of Authenticity and Marcus King belt buckle. That buckle was "hand-carved, hand-cast, and hand-finished" in the USA by Maker and Smith and the design inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains in Marcus King’s native state of South Carolina.

(Image credit: Gibson)

More info at Gibson.