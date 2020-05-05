Gibson launches free Virtual Guitar Tech Service

Even a Gibson cynic has to be impressed by this; Gibson has launched a service that matches players with professional guitar techs worldwide. Helping to solve players' guitar issues via conference calls. For free!

The service will cover Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer or Steinberger electric or acoustic guitars, ukuleles, banjos, mandolins, or electric basses. It will be available in multiple languages including English, Spanish, French and German and across time zones in Europe and the USA with more to be added.

Because it works in real-time with a one-to-one appointment, the Gibson technician provides you with specific assistance with your questions and issues. This Virtual Guitar Tech will then tailor their advice to your playing needs via this two step process:

Firstly, players can visit www.Gibson.com to schedule their free 30-minute one-on-one consultation call with a VGT. When your this video conference call takes place, you’ll discuss your instrument type, condition and any issues you’re currently experiencing and what type of services you need.

The VGT will ask questions about your playing and style, as well as your experiences with the instrument so far. The VGT will also give you a list of the basic tools you'll need get to successfully perform the tasks they'll recommend for step two…

After you've completed the consultation, you can schedule a free hour-long one-on-one Basic Guitar Tune Up Service with a VGT. You'll have time to get any recommended tools and supplies from step one. The VGT will then guide you in your 60-minute appointment with a step-by-step process to service your instrument.

The kind of work you'll be helped with includes beginner issues such as changing strings and conditioning the fretboard to more advanced processes including adjusting your truss rod, pickup height, action and intonation.

“In these unprecedented times, we all could use a little virtual help from an experienced technician to set up our guitars at home” says Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson. "With the Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service, we’re giving our fans around the world the support needed to set up and play our guitars at home."

