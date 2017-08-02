Gibson launches Burstdriver Les Paul Standard with built-in overdrive pedal

A quick glance at Gibson Custom’s latest high-end creation - the Burstdriver Les Paul Standard - and you’re unlikely to bat an eyelid, but it’s packing a secret weapon: a built-in ‘high-end’ analogue overdrive pedal.

Activated via a tap of the push/push tone knob, the Burstdriver’s overdrive circuit promises to go from a clean boost through to overdrive and distortion.

The effect is tweaked via level, tone and gain trim pots, which Gibson claim can be adjusted using a guitar pick, while it’s powered via a nine-volt battery.

Elsewhere, specs are as you’d expect from a Custom LP: a lightweight mahogany body, two-piece maple top, mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, while pickups are two Custombuckers.

There are no specs on what the overdrive circuit is based on, so we’ll have to wait to get our hands on this one before we have any idea what it sounds like, but suffice to say, the inclusion is sure to split opinion.

The Gibson Custom Burstdriver Les Paul Standard is available now for $5,699 in Smoky Quartz VOS, Havana Fade VOS and Amber Ale VOS finishes - head over to Gibson for more info.