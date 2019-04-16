Gibson begins countdown to new electric guitar launches

Gibson wants you to ‘be ready’ as it launches a countdown to the release of its new electric guitar collection.

That new range is set to land on 29 April - it’s not yet clear whether it’s an all-new series, or the official release of the epic 23-strong line-up first unveiled at NAMM.

We’d wager it’s the latter, although we’re hoping for a few surprises along the way, particularly with Norman’s Rare Guitars expert Mark Agnesi now onboard.

Whatever’s in store, it looks like we can expect a wealth of star-studded video demos, judging from Gibson’s teaser video on social media, including - yes! - Slayer MacCheeze from parody-metallers Mac Sabbath. Finally.

If you fancy whiling away the next two weeks with some good old-fashioned clock-watching, keep your browser on Gibson.com.