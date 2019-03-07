Gibson hires Norman’s Rare Guitars expert Mark Agnesi

Gibson has announced the hiring of Norman’s Rare Guitars manager and YouTube host Mark Agnesi for the resurgent guitar company’s newly created position, Director of Brand Experience.

The role will involve “re-imagining and implementing creative ways of delivering the Gibson experience”, according to the firm.

Agnesi will report to Chief Merchant Officer Cesar Gueikian when he starts the new role at the end of March.

“I am excited to bring Mark onboard at such a pivotal stage for Gibson,” says Gueikian. “He is the perfect fit to help us turn our vision into a reality and I can’t wait to see what Mark will bring to our team, our brands and our business.”

“Joining the most iconic guitar company in the world is the opportunity of a lifetime for me”, exclaims Agnesi, who shared the announcement on Twitter with the hashtag #MakeGibsonGreatAgain.

“I have been playing, finding and selling Gibson guitars all my life, and now I get to join Gibson for real.”

The move will bolster the sense that Gibson is in the right hands, after the hiring of former Levi’s CEO James ‘JC’ Curleigh and an impressive showing at NAMM this year, which focused on the iconic brand’s core heritage strengths.

“As we set the stage for the future, we need leaders who balance our iconic legacy with a creative lens on the future... and Mark is that guy,” says JC.