See Gibson's stunning 1958 Flying V and Explorer guitars in action

Gibson have filmed a new demo of two of the most desirable electric guitars of 2021 – Custom Shop recreations of the Korina 1958 V and Explorer.

Available only from the Gibson Garage in Nashville, these are being called 'clones' rather than reissues. And just like in in 1958, there will only be 19 Explorers and 81 Flying Vs made.

It took Gibson three years to ethically source the tonewoods for these guitars. Original examples of '58 Vs and Explorers museums and collections were scanned with a 3D wand for detailed analysis.

The guitars feature vintage correct fret wire and Gibson Custombucker PAFs pickups.

Each guitar is "custom-aged" by Gibson's Murphy Lab including lacquer checking, subtle neck wear, and hardware patina.

We're still waiting on prices – think of a number and double it?

