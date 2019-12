The Giant 303 is, as its name implies, an oversized but fully-working version of Roland’s classic bass machine that was created for festival and event installations by Ray Interactive.

It’s not just a showpiece, though; check out the video above, which features the oversized instrument being used in a jam with a somewhat smaller Korg Volca Keys, which is being manned by Gav from music collective Main Ingredient.

(Via Synthtopia)