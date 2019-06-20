Get your first look at the hologram Buddy Holly, who’s set to tour with the digital Roy Orbison

Buddy Holly is the latest artist to get the hologram treatment, with a virtual version of the star set to perform alongside a revived Roy Orbison as part of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream tour that has just been announced. This will feature “cutting-edge” performances from both artists.

Projects such as this will always be controversial, particularly for diehard fans of the artists involved. BASE Hologram, the company behind the show says: “Our productions are meant to be a tribute to these musical legends and to do that we have to be authentic”. The Buddy hologram is based on the star’s look during the Peggy Sue era, with Holly displayed in full colour.

You can pass judgement on the hologram Holly by watching the video above. BASE Hologram says that the live performance will feature a live band, backing singers, dancers and special effects.

The Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream show will tour the UK and Ireland during October.