Get the Positive Grid Bias FX Mobile guitar amp and FX app free for 90 days

Good news for guitarists: there’s no need to sit at home twiddling your thumbs any more, because Positive Grid is giving you the Bias FX guitar amp and effects mobile app - plus all of the available features and expansion packs - for nothing. You have until 8 April to download it on your iOS device, and it’ll run for 90 days.

Based on the same technology as Positive Grid’s excellent Bias FX desktop software, the app contains a wide array of realistic-sounding guitar and bass amps, effect pedals and studio racks for your iPhone or iPad. Signing up a ToneCloud account will unlock all of the additional content and enable you to to share and download thousands of custom presets.

“It can be difficult for many musicians to remain creative and positive right now,” says Robert McCullar, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing for Positive Grid. “We want to create an opportunity for them to keep playing and stay connected to music.”