Get one of four awesome plugins FREE at Plugin Boutique with any purchase this Cyber Monday

Plugin Boutique are offering up a free plugin with any purchase this Cyber Monday. To grab your free plugin, just register at Plugin Boutique, add any paid-for product to your basket, and choose from a selection of four powerful plugins to claim your free gift at checkout. Plugin Boutique have some incredible Cyber Monday plugin deals available this year, and this is just one more great reason to make a purchase.

You're spoilt for choice with this deal, as Plugin Boutique are giving you the option to choose one free plugin from an impressive range of four: Heavyocity PUNISH Lite, Mastering the Mix LEVELS, United Plugins Autoformer, Audiority PolyComp, AudioThing The Orb and AAS Sound Bank. Which one should you pick, you ask? They're all useful music-making tools, but our vote goes to Heavyocity PUNISH Lite, a drive and saturation powerhouse that packs a studio's worth of analogue heat into an easy-to-use, one-knob interface.

If you're already sorted for drive and saturation, the other free plugins on offer at Plugin Boutique as part of this deal are still worth going for. There's three amazing dynamics processors - Mastering The Mix LEVELS, United Plugins Autoformer, and Audiority PolyComp - alongside The Orb, a creatively adventurous formant filter plugin that enables you to transform source material into vocal-like tones through sophisticated filter techniques. If FX aren't your bag, you've got the option to snag your choice of one of 40 sound banks from Applied Acoustics Systems' collection. Swing by Plugin Boutique this Cyber Monday to check out their deals and snag your free plugin.