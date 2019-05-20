Get instant sidechain pumping with Devious Machines’ Duck plugin

Pumping sidechain and trance gate effects can be achieved in all manner of ways, but Devious Machines is giving you a way of getting them instantly with its new Duck plugin. This follows on the heels of Texture, the company’s previous effect.

Duck is described as a “creative volume LFO” and enables you to draw your own custom volume shape that repeats at a speed and depth of your choice. You can also pump low and high frequencies at different depths and adjust the crossover between the two bands.

Duck can be triggered with audio from a sidechain input or via MIDI notes, and can run on individual tracks, groups or your master bus. Eight quick preset curves and 72 ‘creative patches’ come included.

Find out more on the Devious Machines website. Duck’s regular price is $27/£20, but you can currently purchase it for $18/£24.