Get 9 Native Instruments Expansions for just $99: save 75% on new content for Maschine, Massive and more

Promotion lasts until 10 March

If you’ve been considering stocking up on some Native Instruments Expansions, now is definitely the moment to stop procrastinating, because the company has just launched its 9 for $99 promotion.

As the name suggests, this enables you to select any nine Expansions from NI’s extensive range (with a few exceptions) and pay just $99/£89/€99 for the lot. Each one usually costs $49, so you’re saving a whopping 75%.

The roster of Expansions includes kits and drum sounds for Maschine and Battery, and preset packs for synths such as Massive, Monark and Prism.

The 9 for $99 promotion runs until 10 March, so get in quick if you want to take advantage.

