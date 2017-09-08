Generate random chords from MIDI notes in Ableton Live

Random Chords Generator Pro is a new Max For Live plugin that does pretty much what it promises: creates chords based on the notes that it receives.

That said, it doesn’t have to be completely random: you can control the octave, inversion, velocity and arp/delay if you wish, or leave it to chance. It’s designed for both studio and live use and comes with a straightforward-looking interface.

Find out more in the video above or on the Audiomodern website. Random Chords Generator Pro costs €29 and requires Ableton Live 9.7 and Max For Live 7.1.