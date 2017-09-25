Gary Numan's career in gear

Gary Numan’s huge early success opened the doors for electronic music to enter the pop mainstream and drew public attention to new forms of music technology that had previously been hidden from view or were too expensive to attain.

From the famous old-school synths that we’ve all come to love to the birth of drum machines, samplers and the huge breadth of possibilities that digital recording has enabled, Numan has tried and tested a labyrinth of machinery and played a key role in electronic music’s evolution.

Now, having just released his 21st studio album, Savage, the electronic rock pioneer looks back over his 40-year career and reminisces on his 10 favourite pieces of gear. Click through the gallery to discover Gary’s selections and find out why he chose them…