Gary Numan joins Beck on stage as he covers Cars

Gary Numan’s status as an electronic music godfather seems to grow stronger by the year, and he got another endorsement over the weekend as he joined Beck on stage at Chicago’s Riot Fest to perform Cars.

Released in 1979, Cars was Numan’s debut single, and has become a new wave classic. Beck has performed the track before, but not with its writer.

Writing on Twitter after the performance, Numan said: Honoured to be invited to join Beck on stage tonight at Riot Fest. Incredible band.”

Check out some fan-filmed footage of the performance above.