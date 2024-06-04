Issue 410 of Future Music is out now

‘Noise’ in music production is often associated with experimental artists. Think ‘noise’ and you might conjure images of Pierre Schaeffer or of Aphex Twin DJing with sandpaper.
While noise can certainly be a powerful experimental tool, it’s also a core component of all music production, even at its most approachable.
Noise is a core building block from drum synthesis, a useful addition to most synth engines, a go-to source for random modulation and much more besides.
That’s why, this issue, we’re foregoing the melodies and harmonies to focus on how and why you should think of noise as an important part of your production process.
Interviews
Bullion – The producer behind Carly Rae Jepsen and Avalon Emerson on self-doubt, creative strategies and his latest solo LP
Dave Clarke – The 'Baron of Techno' on the state of DJing and 30 years of his Red EPs
Demi Riquísimo – The UK producer invites us into his studio to talk about the retro synth sounds behind Windows 95 Anthem
GiGi FM – The experimental producer on how she's turning her classically-trained dance moves into fluid, grooving techn
Classic Album – Mike Parker on his cult classic Dispatches
Technique
Noise! – Forget melody and harmony – we show you why noise is the secret to bringing your tracks to life, and how to harness its power
Masterclass – Level-up your modulation with our guide to cutting-edge LFOs
Producer's Guide – How to use a (virtual) Neve 1073
Pioneers – The influence and impact of Jean Michel-Jarre
Reviews
Arturia PolyBrute 12
KRK Rokit 5 G5
1010Music nanobox Tangerin
Lewitt Ray
SOMA Labs Metaconformer
Kali Audio LP-8 Second Wave
4ms Catalyst
Noise Lab Formantic
Boss VE-22 Vocal Performer
...and more
Samples
Minimal Percussion – Tight and punchy drums are the order of the day in this pack of small but hard-hitting beats, grooves and loops
Synth Arps – Add groove and melody to your tracks with this pack of classic arpeggiator-driven synth lines, loops and riffs
Access the FM sample archive – UPDATED FOR 2024! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 20GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!