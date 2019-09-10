Fret-King gives the Black Label Country Squire Semitone Special a fresh new look

Fret-King has released its Black Country Country Squire Semitone Special in a cool new Blue Burst finish.

With its Thinline Tele vibe, the ever-popular semi-hollow electric is a favourite with country players and had hitherto only been available in Ash Green Burst. Aside from the finish, the guitar's spec is unchanged.

Designed with Trevor Wilkinson, the guitar has a two-piece alder body and a bolt-on maple neck, and Wilkinson hardware and pickups.

If Country Squire Semitone Special's S/S/H three-pickup configuration is a little unconventional, it nonetheless makes for one truly versatile guitar.

The Country Squire Semitone Special has Fret-King WVC 3+3 double coil in the neck position, with a Fret-King WHS singlecoil in the middle and Fret-King WVOBT alnico singlecoil in the bridge.

The WVC 3+3 is an original Seth Lover design that was gifted to Wilkinson in the 1980s, and its thick, warm tones contrast nicely with the bright middle singlecoil and the 1950s-voiced singlecoil in the bridge.

With the Wilkinson Vari-coil control there are all kinds of tones to be had, from stinging ice-pick blues, through country twang, jazz, rock and even some of that out-of-phase Peter Green-esque mojo. It sure plays well with a slide, too.

Price is £599. See JHS for more details.