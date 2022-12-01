Nembrini Audio gifts off the season of giving by offering you a free wah plugin

The countdown to Christmas has well and truly begun, and in this season of goodwill, Nembrini Audio has just released a free Wah Pedal plugin.

This is modelled on a classic wah pedal that was created by the Thomas Organ Company, manufactured by JEN Italy and released in 1966.

The plugin is designed to be used to add the familiar wah effect to existing tracks in your DAW. Guitar parts are ripe for being processed, obviously, but other instruments (bass, brass, keys etc) might benefit, too. The effect can be controlled either by DAW automation or MIDI pedal control.

Wah Pedal is available now as a free download for PC and Mac (VST/AU/AAX). There’s also an iOS version (opens in new tab)which, again, is free.