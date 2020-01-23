Free VST/AU Slam Pup plugin is a “2-knob beast” for extra phatness

Slam Pup is a free canine-themed plugin from Beatskillz that promises both bark and bite. In fact, other than input/output and wet/dry controls, these are the only knobs you have to concern yourself with.

The Bark parameter dials in multistage tube drive ranging from subtle to gritty, and is based on the sound of a classic British saturator. Bite, meanwhile, is for the “thrusty” compression that’s typical of a certain American hardware unit.

It’s basically just a case of tweaking these two knobs until your faithful processing pooch is giving you the sound you’re looking for. Set it loose on drums, synths, bass and your busses. Beatskillz reckons that Slam Pup could end up being a loyal friend to you, but with enough aggression to keep your listeners on their toes.