Air | Music Edition is free plugin that promises to give your music more depth and space

If your music is lacking a sense of space, you might want to check out Sound Particles’ free Air | Music Edition plugin. This is designed to add distance and depth to anything you apply it to, and can be controlled with just a single knob.

As well as being able to tweak the main Distance control, you can also adjust the amount of additional attenuation you’d get with different distances by controlling the variation of the audio gain.

Sound Particles claims that Air goes beyond the powers of a low-pass filter with its use of scientifically measured frequency response values of air dampening. A graph shows you the frequency response that’s being applied.

Air | Music Edition is a streamlined version of the full Air plugin, which is still available priced at $69.

Find out more and download Air | Music Edition for free on the Sound Particles (opens in new tab) website. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.