Roland releases Zentracker, a free multitrack audio recording app for iOS and Android

Promising to turn your phone into “a professional-level multitrack recorder with advanced audio production tools,” Zentracker is Roland’s new free audio recording app for iOS and Android devices.

Zentracker is designed to be easy to use, and should enable you to capture your ideas quickly when inspiration strikes. That said, it can also be used to build complete songs, as it features not just recording but also editing and mixing features.

You can work with a theoretically unlimited number of tracks, and there are 16 audio effects. 200 loops are included to kickstart the creative process or flesh out your productions. What’s more, you’ll soon be able to save projects to Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive for quick and easy sharing with collaborators and friends.

All Roland account holders can download Zentracker for free, but Roland Cloud Core, Pro and Ultimate members get even more features. These include an increased number of audio effects, unlimited track sends, stem export support, timeline automation and more than 20 loop packs.

Find out more on the Roland website.