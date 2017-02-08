Free reverb plugin gives you the sound of a cold war surveillance tower

When the US National Security Agency built a listening station atop Berlin’s Teufelsberg (a man-made hill) in the ‘60s, they probably knew that one day it’d be the focus of a free reverb plugin.

The first in Balance Audio Tools’ new plugin range, Teufelsberg Reverb features six different reverb types and is designed to capture the sound of this infamous surveillance tower. It promises fast, zero-latency convolution, and an A/B comparison option.

Read more: Mooer Ocean Machine

Find out more and grab your download on the Balance Mastering website. Teufelsberg Reverb is available for PC, Mac and Linux in AU/VST formats.

(Via Create Digital Music)