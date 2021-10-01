Free guitar pedal plugin from Nembrini: The Black Distortion

Did someone say FREE? Yes indeed, Nembrini has announced its giving away its Black Distortion guitar plugin.

Find out more (Image credit: Future) The FX files: Pro Co Rat

It's modelled on the RAT2 distortion pedal – a favourite for heavier guitar styles making it ideal for rock, metal, grunge, stoner, punk and many other classic guitar tones.

Like the RAT, the Black Distortion pedal plugin features the crucial filter control; a low-pass filter to add high-end clout or dial in more of your guitar's character.



Find out more at Nembrini or visit AuV3 format for the iOS version.