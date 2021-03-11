Free Ableton Live webinars announced: find out how to make music with Live and Push 2

One of the reasons why Ableton Live is so popular is its fast and fluid workflow, but if you’ve never used the DAW before and want to get started, you’ll certainly appreciate a helping hand.

Recognising this, Ableton has announced two free introductory webinars that will show beginners how to make music with Ableton Live and its companion Push 2 controller. These will take place on 16 and 23 March at 19:00 GMT, and will be hosted by Simon Lyon,

Producer, Certified Trainer and Product Expert for Ableton UK & IE.

These sessions are ideal for anyone who wants to learn the basics of what Ableton Live and Push 2 can do. You’ll find out how to get set up, then take a guided tour of the software’s features and tools. By the end of the two sessions it’s hoped that you’ll be able to record audio, mix, make beats, perform, design sounds and master.

As such, the webinars should be a good starting point for anyone who wants to get to grips with production, finish tracks and perform live.

Both Simon and a team of Ableton experts will be on hand to answer questions throughout the sessions. If you don’t currently own Live but would like to start using it, you can currently download a 90-day free trial version of Ableton Live 11, the latest version of the software.

You need to sign up for each session separately, but it’s free to do so. Click the links below to book your places.

Making Music with Ableton Live - 17 March, 7pm GMT