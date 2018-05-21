Framus releases William DuVall Talisman Signature guitar

Framus has announced the availability of its collaboration with Alice In Chains singer/guitarist William DuVall, with his Talisman Signature guitar.

Available in Custom Shop Masterbuilt (hand-built) and Teambuilt configurations, DuVall’s model is notable for its mahogany body interspersed with AAA flamed maple top and quilted maple inlays, as well as coil-splittable Seymour Duncan APH-1 and SH-11 pickups.

Elsewhere, it’s packing a set-in mahogany neck, Tigerstripe ebony fingerboard, Graph Tech Ratio locking tuners, Plek fretwork, a Graph Tech Black Tusq nut and TonePros Tune-O-Matic bridge.

The William DuVall Talisman Signature is available now for £4,368 (Masterbuilt) and £2,672 (Teambuilt). Head over to Warwick & Framus for more info.