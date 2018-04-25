Framus releases sub-£1,000 D-Series electric guitars

First unveiled at NAMM 2018, Framus’s new D-Series electric guitar line is now available.

Based on the company’s Teambuilt German Pro Series and Custom Shop models, Chinese-built guitars promise high-quality woods and hardware across seven models: the Diablo Pro, Diablo Progressive X, Diablo Supreme, Panthera Supreme, Panthera Pro 7, Phil XG Artist Line and WH-1 Artist Line (the latter is not available in the USA and Germany).

Seymour Duncan provides the pickups (minus the WH-1, which features Fishmans), while fingerboards are Tigerstripe ebony, and - good news for southpaws - left-handed versions cost nothing extra!

Warwick Security Locks, Cleartone strings and a Deluxe RockBag are also included with each guitar.

Here's the lowdown from Framus…

Framus D-Series Diablo Pro

£792

Features of the Framus D-Series Diablo Pro include: flat basswood body, bolt-on maple neck, and Wilkinson style vibrato system. The Framus D-Series Diablo Pro is optionally available in the following finishes: Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Red Transparent High Polish, and Natural Transparent Satin.

Framus D-Series Diablo Progressive X

£823

Features of the Framus D-Series Diablo Progressive X include: curved body (Poplar Burl Veneer Top / mahogany back), bolt-on maple neck, and original Floyd Rose vibrato system. The Framus D-Series Diablo Progressive X is optionally available in the following finishes: Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Antique Tobacco Transparent High Polish, and Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish.

Framus D-Series Diablo Supreme

£926

The features of the Framus D-Series Diablo Supreme include: curved body (AAAA Flamed Maple Veneer Top / mahogany back), set-in mahogany neck, Tune’o’matic bridge, and stop tailpiece. The Framus D-Series Diablo Supreme is optionally available in the following finishes: Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish, and Bleached Ocean Blue Burst Transparent High Polish.

Framus D-Series Panthera Supreme

£926

The features of the Framus D-Series Panthera Supreme include: curved body (AAAA Flamed Maple Veneer Top / mahogany back), set-in mahogany neck, Tune’o’matic bridge, and stop tailpiece. The Framus D-Series Panthera Supreme is optionally available in the following finishes: Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish, and Bleached Ocean Blue Burst Transparent High Polish.

Framus D-Series Panthera Pro 7

£875

The features of the Framus D-Series Panthera Pro 7 include: curved mahogany body, bolt-on maple neck, Tune’o’matic bridge, and stop tailpiece. The Framus D-Series Panthera Pro 7 is optionally available in the finishes: Nirvana Black Transparent High Polish, Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish, and Solid Black Satin.

Framus D-Series Phil XG Artist Line

£823

The Framus D-Series Phil XG Artist Line features: flat mahogany body, set-in mahogany neck (fat shape), Tune’o’matic bridge, and stop tailpiece. The Framus D-Series Phil XG Artist Line is optionally available in the following finishes: Solid Black High Polish, Solid Creme White High Polish, Solid Black Satin, and Vintage Sunburst Transparent High Polish.

Framus D-Series WH-1 Artist Line (not available in the USA and Germany)

£998

The Framus D-Series WH-1 Artist Line features: flat basswood body, set-in maple neck, Fishman Fluence Singlecoil neck & Humbucker bridge, and original Floyd Rose system. The Framus D-Series WH-1 Artist Line is optionally available in the following finishes: Solid Black High Polish, Solid Creme White High Polish, and Solid Black Satin.

Head over to Framus for more info on all the new models.