NAMM 2018: Framus unveils William DuVall Talisman, Devin Townsend Stormbender and more affordable D Series electric guitars

NAMM 2018: Framus has announced a slew of new releases, including the William DuVall Talisman, Devin Townsend Stormbender and more affordable D Series electric guitars.

DuVall’s model follows several years of courtship between the German manufacturer and the Alice In Chains frontman, while Devin Townsend’s is the latest in a long line of signature models.

We’re excited to see the introduction of new made-in-China Standard/D Series models, however, which looked impressively put-together at the show. Look out for reviews shortly.

Until then, here’s the skinny…

Framus NAMM 2018 releases

PRESS RELEASE: The Framus William DuVall Talisman Signature model will be available as a Custom Shop Masterbuilt (Handcrafted in Germany) as well as a Pro Series Teambuilt (Made in Germany) instrument.

This exceptional model was developed in close collaboration with the US musician and lead singer of Alice in Chains, William DuVall. William’s new Signature Model features a mahogany body with carved flamed maple top and inserts and a mahogany neck with Tigerstripe ebony fingerboard.

The Framus Devin Townsend Stormbender Artist Series Guitar (Pro Series Teambuilt) is also brand-new, whose wood selection resembles the Talisman, but whose appearance is completely independent but no less spectacular.

Diablo Pro

The Framus D Series - also known as the Framus Standard Series - is manufactured in China with the same high quality standards as the instruments of the Warwick RockBass Series. The Framus D Series guitars also undergo an extensive final inspection in Markneukirchen and Nashville alike. Framus D Series instruments include:

• Phil XG Artist Line £884

• WH-1 Artist Line £1,072

• Diablo Pro £851

• Diablo Progressive X £884

• Diablo Supreme £995

• Panthera Supreme £939

• Panthera Pro 7 String £995

Panthera Supreme

Head over to Framus for more info on all the new releases.