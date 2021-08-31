Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll in hospital following heart attack

Former Oasis drummer, Tony McCarroll has revealed that he is currently in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The drummer - who co-founded Oasis alongside Liam Gallagher, Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and bassist Paul ‘Guigsy’ McGuigan before Noel Gallagher joined - took to Twitter to announce the news to his fans.

He wrote, "“Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night. I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!!”"

Hi All. Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night. I’m not quite out of the woods as yet but just want to give a massive big up to our #NHS We are more than fortunate to have such a service! Thank you!! X 🙏August 30, 2021 See more

McCarroll drummed on Oasis’ debut, Definitely Maybe, as well as featuring on Some Might Say from follow-up, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? before being replaced by Alan White in 1995.

In 1999, McCarrol took legal action against the band, claiming unpaid earnings totalling to an estimated £18 million, in what could have become a landmark case. However the case was settled for a reported £550,000.

When asked by fans on Twitter in 2018, “If the old crew from Oasis first line-up wanted to reform with just you, would you?” Liam Gallagher stated, “I did ask them and they weren’t up for it,”.