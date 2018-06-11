Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dies aged 68

Danny Kirwan, the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist who played on five of the band’s blues-era albums, died on Friday 8 June at the age of 68.

Mick Fleetwood, who played with Kirwan, confirmed his death with a tribute on Facebook, where he stated:

“Danny was a huge force in our early years. His love for the blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years.

“Danny’s true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years.

“Thank you, Danny Kirwan. You will forever be missed!”

Kirwan’s first appearance was on instrumental staple Albatross with Peter Green, and he went on to perform on the albums Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees.

He was fired from the band in 1972 owing to alcoholism, and released four solo albums following his departure.

For his contributions to Fleetwood Mac, Kirwan was among eight members of the band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, although he didn’t attend the ceremony.

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.