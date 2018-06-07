More

Former Deicide/Sebastian Bach guitarist Ralph Santolla dies aged 48: musicians pay tribute

Metal veteran taken off life support following heart attack

Former Deicide and Sebastian Bach guitarist Ralph Santolla has died aged 48.

Santolla, who had also played with Obituary and Iced Earth, had fallen into a coma following a major heart attack, and was taken off life support on 6 June.

His mother, Sue Santolla-Rocha, announced his death on Facebook: “Just so we all start to heal, Ralph Santolla is not laying on that bed at St Joseph Hospital. He has gone, and he is happy and at peace in heaven.”

A number of Santolla’s peers have paid tribute to the guitarist on social media - we’ve posted a selection below.

