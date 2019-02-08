For one week only, IK Multimedia is letting you download the $99 T-RackS Quad Comp compressor plugin for free

As you’re probably aware, IK Multimedia’s T-RackS is a highly-regarded suite of mixing and mastering tools. Now, you can download one of its processors - the T-RackS Quad Comp compressor - for free.

This usually retails for $99.99/€99.99 and is also include in the Deluxe and Max versions of T-RackS 5. However, IK Multimedia is currently offering it as a free download for anyone who signs up to its newsletter. The promotion runs until 15 February 2019.

Quad Comp is a multi-band processor that features four optical compressors, each of which can operate within its own user-specified frequency band. As well as a full complement of controls, you also have selectable filter slope, ranging from 6dB/Oct to 24dB/Oct.

Quad Comp’s typical use is on your stereo master bus, but it can also be employed on single tracks where frequency content varies over time, such as vocals and bass.

Quad Comp runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. For more details on the promotion go to the IK Multimedia website.