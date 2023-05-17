Foo Fighters unveil new song Under You plus a streamed event as speculation surrounding new drummer continues

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Foo Fighters have released Under You — the second song taken from their upcoming album, But Here We Are (released 2 June) following first single, Rescued — as well as announcing a free streaming event.

Under You is an uptempo slice of trademark Foo Fighters power-pop that wouldn’t sound out of place on There Is Nothing Left To Lose, with heartfelt lyrics (“Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes, this is how I’ll always picture you…”)

Now, we’re fairly confident that it’s a Dave Grohl drum part, but once again speculation remains high over who could be set to be joining Foo Fighters on drums.

Session ace, Josh Freese has been our pick since his role in the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, and he's looking increasingly likely.

Last week, Nine Inch Nails drummer, Ilan Rubin (who took over the NIN gig from Josh Freese) took to social media to confirm that he will be joining Danny Elfman’s live band (a position held by Freese) for shows on 2 and 5 August.

While Elfman’s dates aren’t a direct clash with Foo Fighters’ current scheduled appearances, the announcement has prompted fans to suggest that Freese has cleared his schedule to make way for Foo Fighters dates on 4 and 6 August.

However, it seems that the wait to find out who will be drumming for Foo Fighters will be over sooner than we anticipated, as the aforementioned streaming event takes place this Sunday, 21 May.

Hosted in association with Veeps, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts is a free-to-watch event captured at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606.

It starts at 20:00 BST, 15:00 EST and 12:00PST, and the event’s holding page promises “debut performances of new songs, behind the scenes footage & a few surprises.”

Click here to register for viewing.