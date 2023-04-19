Foo Fighters return with new song Rescued, confirm new album But Here We Are for June

Foo Fighters have returned with their first new music since the loss of Taylor Hawkins with the song Rescued you can hear below. It's the first track to be previewed from the forthcoming album But Here We Are, out 2 June.

A signature bittersweet Foos rocker of a track, it's the opening song from the forthcoming 11th album from the band and produced by their friend Greg Kurstin alongside the band.

(Image credit: Foo Fighters)

The album's cover art is show above and the full track-listing for But Here We Are is as follows:

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest

It's still unconfirmed who tracked drums on the album and who will be behind the kit for their forthcoming live dates this year.