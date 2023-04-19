Foo Fighters return with new song Rescued, confirm new album But Here We Are for June

By Rob Laing
published

The band come back in impassioned form

Dave Grohl onstage with Foo Fighters
(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images))

Foo Fighters have returned with their first new music since the loss of Taylor Hawkins with the song Rescued you can hear below. It's the first track to be previewed from the forthcoming album But Here We Are, out 2 June. 

A signature bittersweet Foos rocker of a track, it's the opening song from the forthcoming 11th album from the band and produced by their friend Greg Kurstin alongside the band. 

Foo Fighters But Here We Are cover art

(Image credit: Foo Fighters)

The album's cover art is show above and the full track-listing for But Here We Are is as follows:

Rescued 
Under You
Hearing Voices
But Here We Are 
The Glass
Nothing At All 
Show Me How 
Beyond Me
The Teacher
Rest

It's still unconfirmed who tracked drums on the album and who will be behind the kit for their forthcoming live dates this year. 

