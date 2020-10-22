Flywheel promises all the “special sauce” of reel-to-reel tape in a simple and affordable VST plugin

Fuse Audio Labs’ Flywheel is a new reel-to-reel tape plugin that promises all the “lush analogue sound” of tape machines of yore with none of the associated hassle.

Flywheel isn’t based on any one specific machine - it puts the focus on letting you combine the likes of saturation, hysteresis, high frequency loss and head bump via a simple interface. Promising that “special sauce”, it can be used to add warmth and presence to individual tracks, entire mixes or masters.

The parameter set has been kept intentionally simple - you simply dial in the record gain, select the tape speed and formula and then tweak the hysteresis and EQ controls until you’re happy.

Flywheel is available now for the introductory price of $29, rising to $59 on 21 November. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and a 14-day demo is available.