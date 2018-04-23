Flux:: joins the channel strip club with new EVO Channel plugin

EVO Channel is an adaptable module-based channel strip from Flux:: that offers five audio processing modules. These include Drive, Phase, EQ, Compressor and Touch, a “polymorphic” frequency-dependent dynamic tool that serves as a de-esser, expander and transient/sustain designer.

Flux:: is billing this as a next-gen channel strip, with original features including free-form linear phase adjustment and an optimised compressor with nine selective types for instrument and bus groups. The Touch module, meanwhile, enables you to process transient material in a defined frequency range. Those using Evo Channel in a post-production context will appreciate the multi-channel support for Dolby Atmos and Ambisonic systems.

Evo Channel is designed to be fast and efficient, and you can find out more and download a demo on the Flux:: website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is currently being sold for the discounted price of $119.

FLUX:: Evo Channel features