Flashmob's favourite music software
Ableton Live 10
“This is my main platform for making music but, like a lot of producers, I occasionally make a detour to Logic when I’m mixing down. I started out as a DJ, so Ableton feels good to me… very simple. It’s been wonderful to watch it grow as a production tool.
“In the beginning, it didn’t have all the little extras that you get with Logic, but now it’s as good as anything else out there. I can write with Logic, but I know that I will get better results with Ableton.”
Read more: NI Komplete Audio 2
Native Instruments Komplete 11
“There is so much choice with Komplete. If you look at what’s included, you have almost your entire studio!
“Today, of course, Komplete is just one option in the producer’s toolbox. My favourite? Massive doesn’t get talked about as much as it used to ten years ago, but for basslines, it’s still hard to beat.”
iZotope Ozone
“Again, this is a plugin that gives you so many opportunities. What I really love is how precise you can be. You can highlight the smallest EQ problem and focus right on that. But finishing a piece of music requires much more than being precise. So, I use Ozone in conjunction with Softube’s Console 1. Ok, it’s not the same as a real SSL desk, but I can get a musical character in the box that makes me happy.”
Arturia Jupiter-8V
“On my recent track, The Lone Brazilian, I mainly used Native Instruments synths. But if I’m looking for a ‘techno’ sound, I’ll immediately reach for my Arturia collection.
“I’m choosing the Jupiter-8V here, but it could just as easily have been the 2600 V or the Mini V. In many cases, I’ve owned the hardware versions, so I already know what I’m looking for. And with a plugin instrument, I get stability; plus, a nice, clean sound to work with.”