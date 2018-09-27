Flashmob's favourite music software

“This is my main platform for making music but, like a lot of producers, I occasionally make a detour to Logic when I’m mixing down. I started out as a DJ, so Ableton feels good to me… very simple. It’s been wonderful to watch it grow as a production tool.

“In the beginning, it didn’t have all the little extras that you get with Logic, but now it’s as good as anything else out there. I can write with Logic, but I know that I will get better results with Ableton.”

