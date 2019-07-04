First look video: Native Instruments Massive X

Expectations for the long-awaited sequel to NI’s genre-spawning Massive soft synth are high, so how can the German firm follow-up one of the most ubiquitous virtual instruments of all time?

Well, Computer Music’s very own Joe Rossitter has unwrapped his freshly downloaded installation image and wasted no time in getting to grips with the newly released behemoth.

Strap in, because there’s plenty to get through, not least the dual wavetable oscillators with 170 wavetables. Then you’ve got your 10 oscillator modes, each of which has its own submodes, plus two modulation oscillators and auxiliary modulation input.

If you want to know more, check out the full review of Native Instruments' Massive X now. Spoiler: it's “a hugely characterful, immensely powerful synth with a number of issues, some of which feel like the result of a rushed release.”