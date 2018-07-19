First look video: Arturia DrumBrute Impact

Arturia, today, announced its newest member of the ‘Brute clan, the DrumBrute Impact . The lovely folk at the Grenoble-based firm very kindly shipped us unit ahead of the announcement, for this first look video.

Simon Arblaster and Future Music’s Si Truss, have a gander at the new beat-maker, fresh out of the box. Our first impressions of the Impact are of delight that Arturia has expanded on the original DrumBrute’s palette with more tonal control and the addition of an FM voice.

Read more: Arturia DrumBrute Impact

We are already working on the full review, so be sure to check back soon as we’ll bring you more coverage of the Arturia DrumBrute Impact.