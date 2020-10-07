Festival Of Guitar 2020 featuring Chris Buck, Kirk Fletcher and Josh Smith offering free tickets

Following our own Virtual Guitar Festival, a new online guitar weekender running on 25 and 26 October 2020 is offering free tickets.

The Festival Of Guitar 2020 is organised by Guitar Breaks in partnership with Boss and provides two days of live guitar sessions, tutorials, discussions and performances online with players including Kirk Fletcher, Chris Buck, Ariel Posen, Rob Harris​, Josh Smith​​, Bruce Dickinson, ​Sam Bell and Mike Goodman.

To gain access to the festival you just need to register your interest for tickets at Eventbrite.

For more info about the festival and updates on exclusive offers for those who register, visit guitar-breaks.com/festival