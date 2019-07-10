Fender’s Rarities Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster surfaces

The release of Fender’s luxuriously appointed Rarities electric guitars continues apace, with the arrival of the Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster.

As the name suggests, the latest model features a chambered, two-piece roasted alder body with natural flame maple top.

Fender tone guru Tim Shaw is the man behind the pickups, which comprise a Tele bridge single coil and ShawBucker 1T humbucker in the neck.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Other features include a modern C-shaped neck profile with 9.5”-radius fingerboard, vintage-style hardware and a vintage-style Tele bridge with three compensated steel saddles.

The Rarities Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster is available now for $2,499/£2,249, including vintage-style hardshell case.

See Fender for more info.

This latest model follows Fender’s other Rarities releases thus far, the Flame Ash Top Stratocaster, Red Mahogany Top Telecaster and Flame Maple Top Stratocaster.