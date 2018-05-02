Fender’s Parallel Universe expands with launch of American Elite Telecaster HSS guitar

Following last month’s Strat-Tele Hybrid curio, Fender has announced availability of the American Elite Telecaster HSS, the latest model in its Parallel Universe guitar line.

Designed to be a versatile workhorse, the model’s USP is its pairing of a Shawbucker bridge pickup with Pure Vintage ’64 Tele single coils and a player-friendly C-to-D profile maple neck with 9.5-14” compound-radius fretboard.

Elsewhere, specs are as per other Elite Teles, featuring an ash body with custom arm contour and belly cut, contoured neck heel, bone nut and hardtail bridge.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Based on the eminently playable, flexible spec, this one’s sure to find favour with session players and touring types - providing they can stomach a Tele packing a humbucker in the bridge position.

The 2018 Limited Edition American Elite Telecaster HSS is available now for $1,999/£1,609 - see Fender for more info.

For more on what else we can expect from this year’s Parallel Universe models, have a gander at our original story on the launch from NAMM.