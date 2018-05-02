Fender’s Parallel Universe expands with launch of American Elite Telecaster HSS guitar

Following last month’s Strat-Tele Hybrid curio, Fender has announced availability of the American Elite Telecaster HSS, the latest model in its Parallel Universe guitar line.
Designed to be a versatile workhorse, the model’s USP is its pairing of a Shawbucker bridge pickup with Pure Vintage ’64 Tele single coils and a player-friendly C-to-D profile maple neck with 9.5-14” compound-radius fretboard.
Elsewhere, specs are as per other Elite Teles, featuring an ash body with custom arm contour and belly cut, contoured neck heel, bone nut and hardtail bridge.
Based on the eminently playable, flexible spec, this one’s sure to find favour with session players and touring types - providing they can stomach a Tele packing a humbucker in the bridge position.
The 2018 Limited Edition American Elite Telecaster HSS is available now for $1,999/£1,609 - see Fender for more info.
