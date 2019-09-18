Fender unveils a trio of acoustics

Fender has unveiled three new acoustic guitars, with two limited edition acoustics sporting eye-catching exotic tonewoods and an entry-level model ideally priced for beginners.

Of the limited edition models, the FA-235E Concert features a striped ebony top with laminated mahogany back and sides. It has a mahogany neck, a 25.3-inch scale, with an Indian laurel Fender Viking style bridge, a GraphTech TUSQ nut and Fishman electronics.

The aged white binding and open-geared tuners complete the look on what is a very smart acoustic.

The FA-235E Concert retails for £249/$329 (€238 street).

The FA-345CE Auditorium, meanwhile, has a striking spalted maple top with laminated lacewood back and sides and tortoiseshell binding. The body has a soft cutaway and the spalted maple is reprised on the headstock.

Elsewhere, it is a very similar setup to the FA-235E Concert in terms of electronics and hardware.

This limited edition FA-345CE Auditorium will set you back £319/$449.99 (€298 street) but there are some very good deals to be had online.

And, finally, the CD-60 Dread V3 presents a very attractive option for those looking to get their first guitar. It has a comfortable dreadnought body shape with a laminated spruce top and laminated mahogany back and sides with scalloped "X" bracing.

It has a 25.3-inch scale and a comfortable C-profile neck that shouldn't be too intimidating to inexperienced hands.

The CD-60 Dread V3 has a walnut bridge and a variety of three finishes to choose from including natural (pictured above), Black and Sunburst.

It is priced £119/$199 (€125 street), and if you shop around online you can might even find this discounted. The higher US RRP might reflect the fact it comes with a case.

See Fender for more details.