Fender uncorks ‘Bordeaux Reserve’ Blues Junior III guitar amp

Mere days after its last announcement, Fender has lifted the lid on its latest FSR model, the Blues Junior III ‘Bordeaux Reserve’ Limited Edition guitar amp.

The amp gets its name from its rather dashing Wine Red covering and wheat grille cloth, while a Jensen P12Q speaker is onboard, as opposed to the regular edition’s Eminence offering.

Elsewhere, the 15W Blues Junior III packs the usual specs, with two EL84 power tubes, three 12AX7 preamp tubes, spring reverb and footswitchable fat boost.

And before you ask, the III’s sparkle circuit mod and rattle-reducing shock absorbers for the EL84 tubes are present and correct.

The Blues Junior III ‘Bordeaux Reserve’ Limited Edition is available later this month for £679 in the UK, with international availability to follow.

This is the latest in a long line of Fender’s Special Run (FSR) releases this year: just this week, we caught wind of the ’50s FSR Stratocaster and P-90-equipped Telecaster, which followed Silverburst American Pros, a tweed Bassbreaker and Black & Blue Princeton.