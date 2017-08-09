Fender unveils ’50s FSR Stratocaster and P-90-equipped Telecaster guitars

Oh, Fender, you are spoiling us this year. So far, Fender Special Run (FSR) releases have included Silverburst American Pros, a tweed Bassbreaker and Black & Blue Princeton, and now you can add these ’50s Stratocaster and Telecaster models to the mix.

The most notable tweak here is the Telecaster’s P-90 neck pickup, which is paired with an American Vintage ’58 bridge pickup, while the Strat’s packing a trio of American Vintage ’56 single coils.

Read more:

Elsewhere, the Limited Edition ’50s Telecaster features an ash body, maple neck and fingerboard, vintage bridge with three chrome saddles and Lake Placid Blue finish with tortoiseshell pickguard.

The Limited Edition ’50s Stratocaster, meanwhile, offers an alder body, maple neck and fingerboard, and vintage-style Synchronized tremolo, all topped off by a Fiesta Red finish and gold hardware.

Both models are available for a limited time from November for £769, including Pro Series Tweed cases. It's looking like European availability at first, with the US, Canada, Japan and Australia to follow.