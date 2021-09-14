Fender joins TikTok

Fender has launched its official TikTok channel, with the digital platform to showcase the band's products, offer educational content and feature exclusive content with Fender-associated artists.

With the Player Plus Series launched today, it was no surprise that the Big F broke its TikTok silence with a colourful sizzle reel highlighting some of the finishes and features of its latest line of electric guitars and bass guitars.

Building on the runaway success of its Player Series – which has sold over 400,000 instruments since launching in 2018, becoming Fender's most-popular series in 2020 – the Player Plus Series ups the ante in terms of spec, adding rolled fingerboard edges, locking tuners, Noiseless pickups and 12" radius fingerboards as standard, and rolls out a succession of eye-catching new finishes.

To support what is the guitar giant's most significant gear launch of the year, Fender has teamed up a number of artists including Blu DeTiger, Hannah Dasher, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, The Destroy Boys and Nova Twins, who will all feature in the company's Player Plus Sessions.

We would expect to see some of these videos uploaded shortly. The Fender Player Plus Sessions profile Fender artists and talk to them about their relationship with their instrument.

The first of which features bassist Blu DeTiger, who puts her Player Plus Active Precision Bass through its paces and offers a closer look at the new Cosmic Jade finish.

With a community of over 100 million monthly active users TikTok is growing increasingly influential in guitar culture, and with Fender being the first large guitar brand to embrace the platform, it sees this as an opportunity to engage with the next generation of guitar players.

Blu DeTiger (Image credit: Fender)

This is very much in keeping with the ethos behind the Player Series and Player Plus Series, which Fender says has helped spread the brand's appeal to younger players.

“Artists will always be at the heart of what drives us to create and innovate,” said Evan Jones, CMO of Fender. “For us, this means listening closely to their needs, studying the evolving music landscape and delivering tools that will help them move and inspire fans.

“Our hope is that working artists & emerging players will be attracted to the undeniable style, feel, energy and of course Fender tone that has and will continue to inspire generations of creators.”

Follow @Fender on TikTok.