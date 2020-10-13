Fender sets its new standard with the American Professional II guitar series

It's not all Amazon Prime music deals this week – here's a huge release of new electric guitars and basses. Fender has revealed the follow-up to its American Professional series, that replaced the American Standard line in late 2016.
The new flagship American Professional II series arrives alongside Fender's 'The One. Fall All' campaign above. These new Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster electric guitars and Precision and Jazz Basses come with some notable new features, including brand new switching options.
The Ultra Series earlier this year seems to have had at least some influence on this new American Pro's added switching options and improved higher fret access - and though the sculpted neck heel here isn't quite as dramatic, it finds Fender embracing evolution alongside its popular classic designs.
“Over the past few years we have refined and elevated the American Professional series as a result of ongoing conversations with our artist partners," says Justin Norvell, EVP of Fender Products.
"With their feedback and innovation, a priority, we reviewed every element across the series, incorporating new specs like a new sculpted neck heel, new pickups, supernatural neck finish, and various aesthetic refinements including bold colourways, tonewoods like Roasted Pine and Tortoise shell guards on select models.”
The introduction of pine on the natural finish and Sienna Sunburst American Professional II models is part of Fender's sustainable response to the declining supplies of ash in the US.
The big news for tones here is the models feature push-push switching for the new V-Mod II pickups to enhance their versatility. And after trying the new Tele and Strat recently we can absolutely vouch for that.
And, as with any new Fender refresh, there's new finishes including Miami Blue, Dark Knight for the Telecaster and Mercury.
As well as new features to enhance neck comfort, the bridges on all models have been redesigned too.
Let's take a look at each model and their headline features along with full specs and demos…
Fender American Professional II Stratocaster $1,499 - $1,599 / £1,599 - £1,649
• New features included rolled fingerboard edge on the Deep C neck, a 'Super-Natural' satin finish on the back of the neck and and a newly sculpted neck heel for a easier access to the upper register.
• New V-Mod II Stratocaster single-coil pickups are "more articulate than ever while retaining bell-like chime and warmth".
• Push-push tone control adds the neck pickup to the bridge setting.
• Upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block "increases sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle".
- Body material: Alder, Roasted Pine (Sienna Sunburst, Roasted Pine)
- Body finish: Gloss Urethane
- Neck: Maple, Deep C
- Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck
- with gloss urethane headstock face
- Fingerboard: rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) Radius
- Frets: 22, Narrow Tall
- Position inlays: white dot (rosewood), black dot (maple)
- Nut (material/width): bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered
- Scale length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 2-Point synchronised tremolo with bent steel saddles,
- Pop-in tremolo arm and Cold-Rolled steel block
- Pickguard: 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White), 3-Ply Aged White (Sienna Sunburst), 3-Ply Black (Roasted Pine, Mercury, Dark Night), 3-Ply Mint (Miami Blue, Mystic Surf Green, Black)
- Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Strat (bridge, middle, neck)
- Pickup switching: 5-position blade: 1: bridge, position 2: bridge and middle, 3. middle 4. middle and neck pickup position, 5. neck pickup
- Controls: Master volume, tone 1. (neck/middle pickups), tone 2. (bridge pickup)
- Auxiliary switching: Push-Push tone control adds neck pickup
- Control knobs: Aged White plastic, Black plastic (Dark Night)
- Hardware finish: nickel/chrome
- Strings: Fender USA 250L nickel plated steel (.009-.042 gauges)
- Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (Included)
- Left-handed options: Yes
American Professional II Stratocaster HSS $1,549 - $1,649 / £1,599 - £1,649
• Double Tap bridge pickup delivers "punchy humbucking tones as well as calibrated single-coil sounds at the push of a button".
- Body material: Alder, Roasted Pine (Sienna Sunburst, Roasted Pine)
- Body finish: Gloss Urethane
- Neck: Maple, Deep “C”
- Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face
- Fingerboard: rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) radius
- Frets: 22, Narrow Tall
- Position Inlays: White Dot (Rosewood), Black Dot (Maple)
- Nut (Material/Width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered
- Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 2-Point Synchronised Tremolo with bent steel saddles, pop-in tremolo
- Arm and Cold-Rolled Steel Block
- Pickguard: 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White), 3-Ply Aged White
- (Sienna Sunburst), 3-Ply Black (Mercury, Dark Night, Roasted Pine) 3-Ply Mint Green (Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue)
- Pickups: V-Mod II Double Tap humbucking (bridge), V-Mod II Single-Coil Strat
- (Middle, Neck)
- Pickup switching: 5-position blade: 1: bridge, position 2: bridge and middle, 3. Middle 4. middle and neck pickup position, 5. neck pickup
- Controls: master volume, tone 1. neck/middle pickups, tone 2. bridge pickup
- Auxilliary switching: push-push tone control activates DoubleTap function
- Control knobs: Aged White plastic
- Hardware Finish: nickel/chrome
- Strings: Fender USA 250L nickel plated steel (.009-.042 gauges), PN 0730250403
- Case/Gig Bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (Included)
- Left-handed options: Not currently
American Professional II Telecaster $1,499 - $1,599 / £1,599 - £1,649
• Push-push control activates series mode in middle pickup position.
• New top-load/string-through bridge with compensated bullet saddles.
- Body material: Alder, roasted pine (Sienna Sunburst, Butterscotch Blonde,
- Roasted Pine)
- Body Finish: Gloss urethane
- Neck: Maple, Deep “C”
- Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face
- Fingerboard: rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) radius
- Frets: 22, Narrow Tall
- Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black Dot (maple)
- Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered
- Scale length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 3-saddle top-load/string-through Tele with compensated brass bullet saddles
- Pickguard: 4-ply Tortoiseshell (Olympic White, 3-Colour Sunburst), 3-ply Aged White (Sienna Sunburst), 3-Ply Mint Green (Black, Mystic Surf, Green, Miami Blue), 3-Ply Black (Dark Night, Mercury, Butterscotch, Blonde, Roasted Pine)
- Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Tele (bridge, neck)
- Pickup Switching: 3-position blade, Position 1. bridge pickup, Position 2. bridge and neck Pickups, Position 3. neck pickup
- Controls: Master volume, master tone
- Auxiliary switching: Push-push tone control activates Series Mode
- Control knobs: Knurled dome
- Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome
- Strings: Fender USA Bullets 3250L Nickel Plated Steel (.009-.042 gauges)
- Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)
- Left-handed options: Yes
American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe $1,549 / £1,649
• New V-Mod II Double Tap pickups offers humbucking and coil-split sounds.
• 'Cut' 3-saddle top-load/string-through Tele bridge allows players to tailor the tension and tone of each string to their liking.
- Body material: Alder
- Body finish: Gloss urethane
- Neck: Maple, Deep “C”
- Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241mm) radius
- Frets: 22, Narrow Tall
- Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black dot (maple)
- Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered
- Scale length: 25.5” (648mm)
- Bridge: 3-saddle top-load/String-through “Cut” Tele with compensated brass saddles
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Black
- Pickups: V-Mod II Double Tap Humbucking (bridge, neck)
- Pickup Switching: 3-position toggle: Position 1. bridge pickup, Position 2. bridge and neck pickups, Position 3. neck pickup
- Controls: Volume 1. (neck pickup), Volume 2. (bridge pickup), Tone 1. (neck pickup), Tone 2. (bridge pickup)
- Auxiliary switching: Push-push tone controls activate Double Tap function
- Control Knobs: Aged White “Witch Hat”, Black “Witch Hat” (Dark Night)
- Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome
- Strings: Fender® USA 250L Nickel Plated Steel (.009-.042 Gauges)
- Case/Gig Bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)
- Left-handed options: No
American Professional II Jazzmaster $1,599 / £1,649
• New V-Mod II Jazzmaster single-coil pickups have a tap function on the bridge that "allows both a powerful, throaty sound or a lower-output vintage sound".
• The rhythm circuit puts both pickups in series for increased output, controlled by independent volume and tone roller pots.
• The new Panorama Tremolo system with pop-in tremolo arm increases the range of vibrato.
- Body Material: Alder
- Body Finish: Gloss urethane
- Neck: Maple, Deep “C”
- Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241mm) radius
- Frets: 22, Narrow Tall
- Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black dot (maple)
- Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered
- Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)
- Bridge: 9.5” radius Jazzmaster/Jaguar bridge with Panorama tremolo system
- Pickguard: 3-Ply Black (Mercury, Dark Night), 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (3-Color Sunburst),
- 3-Ply Mint Green (Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue)
- Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Jazzmaster (bridge, neck)
- Pickup switching: 3-position toggle: Position 1. bridge Pickup, Position 2. bridge and
- neck pickups, Position 3. neck pickup
- Controls: lead circuit controls (slide switch down): master volume, master tone; rhythm circuit controls (slide switch Up): thumbwheel volume and tone controls for Series Rhythm Mode
- Control knobs: Aged White “Witch Hat”, Black “Witch Hat” (Dark Night)
- Hardware finish: nickel/chrome
- Strings: Fender USA 250L Nickel Plated Steel (.009-.042 Gauges)
- Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)
American Professional II Precision Bass $1,549 / £1,739
• The ’63 P Bass profile neck now sports smooth rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a newly sculpted neck heel.
• The new V-Mod II Precision Bass split-coil pickup improves articulation.
- Body material: Alder
- Body finish: Gloss Urethane
- Neck: Maple, 1963 “C”
- Neck Finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241mm) radius
- Frets: 20, Narrow Tall
- Position inlays: White dot (Rosewood), Black dot (maple)
- Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.625” (41.3mm)
- Tuning machines: Fender lightweight vintage-style keys with tapered shafts
- Scale length: 34” (864 mm)
- Bridge: 4-saddle HiMass vintage (string-through-body or top-load)
- Pickguard: 4-ply Tortoiseshell (Olympic White, 3-Colour Sunburst) 3-Ply Black (Mercury, Dark Night) 3-Ply Mint Green (Miami Blue, Mystic Surf Green, Black)
- Pickups: V-Mod II Split Single-Coil Precision Bass (middle)
- Controls: Master volume, master tone
- Control knobs: Knurled flat-top
- Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome
- Strings: Fender USA 7250M Nickel Plated Steel (.045-.105 Gauges),
- Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded case (included)
- Left-handed options: Yes
Also available: American Professional II Precision Bass V $1,649 / £1,829
American Professional II Jazz Bass $1,599 - $1,699 / £1,739 - £1,799
• The Slim “C” neck now sports smooth rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a newly sculpted neck heel.
- Body material: Alder, Roasted Pine (Roasted Pine)
- Body finish: Gloss urethane
- Neck: Maple, Slim “C”
- Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face
- Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) radius
- Frets: 20, Narrow Tall
- Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black dot (maple)
- Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.5” (38.1 mm)
- Tuning Machines: Fender lightweight vintage-style keys with tapered shafts
- Scale length: 34” (864 mm)
- Bridge: 4-saddle HiMass Vintage (string-through-body or top-load)
- Pickguard: 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (Olympic White, 3-Colour Sunburst), 3-Ply Black (Dark Night, Roasted Pine, Mercury), 3-Ply Mint Green (Miami Blue, Mystic Surf Green, Black)
- Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Jazz Bass (bridge, middle)
- Controls: Volume 1. (middle pickup), Volume 2. (bridge pickup), master tone
- Control knobs: Black plastic Jazz Bass
- Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome
- Strings: Fender USA 7250M Nickel Plated Steel (.045-.105 gauges),
- Case/gig Bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)
- Left-handed options: Yes
Also available: American Professional II Jazz Bass V $1,699 - $1,799 / £1,829 - £1,879
American Professional II Jazz Bass Fretless $1,599 / £1,799
The American Professional II Left-Handed Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models in addition to 5-String and fretless basses will launch in early 2021.
For more information on the American Professional II series visit fender.com