Fender sets its new standard with the American Professional II guitar series

It's not all Amazon Prime music deals this week – here's a huge release of new electric guitars and basses. Fender has revealed the follow-up to its American Professional series, that replaced the American Standard line in late 2016.

The new flagship American Professional II series arrives alongside Fender's 'The One. Fall All' campaign above. These new Strat, Tele, Jazzmaster electric guitars and Precision and Jazz Basses come with some notable new features, including brand new switching options.

The Ultra Series earlier this year seems to have had at least some influence on this new American Pro's added switching options and improved higher fret access - and though the sculpted neck heel here isn't quite as dramatic, it finds Fender embracing evolution alongside its popular classic designs.

(Image credit: Fender)

“Over the past few years we have refined and elevated the American Professional series as a result of ongoing conversations with our artist partners," says Justin Norvell, EVP of Fender Products.

"With their feedback and innovation, a priority, we reviewed every element across the series, incorporating new specs like a new sculpted neck heel, new pickups, supernatural neck finish, and various aesthetic refinements including bold colourways, tonewoods like Roasted Pine and Tortoise shell guards on select models.”

The introduction of pine on the natural finish and Sienna Sunburst American Professional II models is part of Fender's sustainable response to the declining supplies of ash in the US.

(Image credit: Fender)

The big news for tones here is the models feature push-push switching for the new V-Mod II pickups to enhance their versatility. And after trying the new Tele and Strat recently we can absolutely vouch for that.

And, as with any new Fender refresh, there's new finishes including Miami Blue, Dark Knight for the Telecaster and Mercury.

As well as new features to enhance neck comfort, the bridges on all models have been redesigned too.

Let's take a look at each model and their headline features along with full specs and demos…



Fender American Professional II Stratocaster $1,499 - $1,599 / £1,599 - £1,649

Miami Blue finish (Image credit: Fender)

• New features included rolled fingerboard edge on the Deep C neck, a 'Super-Natural' satin finish on the back of the neck and and a newly sculpted neck heel for a easier access to the upper register.

• New V-Mod II Stratocaster single-coil pickups are "more articulate than ever while retaining bell-like chime and warmth".

• Push-push tone control adds the neck pickup to the bridge setting.

• Upgraded 2-point tremolo with a cold-rolled steel block "increases sustain, clarity and high-end sparkle".

(Image credit: Fender)

Body material: Alder, Roasted Pine (Sienna Sunburst, Roasted Pine)

Body finish: Gloss Urethane

Neck: Maple, Deep C

Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck

with gloss urethane headstock face

Fingerboard: rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) Radius

Frets: 22, Narrow Tall

Position inlays: white dot (rosewood), black dot (maple)

Nut (material/width): bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)

Tuning machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered

Scale length: 25.5” (648 mm)

Bridge: 2-Point synchronised tremolo with bent steel saddles,

Pop-in tremolo arm and Cold-Rolled steel block

Pickguard: 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White), 3-Ply Aged White (Sienna Sunburst), 3-Ply Black (Roasted Pine, Mercury, Dark Night), 3-Ply Mint (Miami Blue, Mystic Surf Green, Black)

Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Strat (bridge, middle, neck)

Pickup switching: 5-position blade: 1: bridge, position 2: bridge and middle, 3. middle 4. middle and neck pickup position, 5. neck pickup

Controls: Master volume, tone 1. (neck/middle pickups), tone 2. (bridge pickup)

Auxiliary switching: Push-Push tone control adds neck pickup

Control knobs: Aged White plastic, Black plastic (Dark Night)

Hardware finish: nickel/chrome

Strings: Fender USA 250L nickel plated steel (.009-.042 gauges)

Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (Included)

Left-handed options: Yes

American Professional II Stratocaster HSS $1,549 - $1,649 / £1,599 - £1,649

Mercury finish (Image credit: Fender)

• Double Tap bridge pickup delivers "punchy humbucking tones as well as calibrated single-coil sounds at the push of a button".

Body material: Alder, Roasted Pine (Sienna Sunburst, Roasted Pine)

Body finish: Gloss Urethane

Neck: Maple, Deep “C”

Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face

Fingerboard: rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) radius

Frets: 22, Narrow Tall

Position Inlays: White Dot (Rosewood), Black Dot (Maple)

Nut (Material/Width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)

Tuning Machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered

Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)

Bridge: 2-Point Synchronised Tremolo with bent steel saddles, pop-in tremolo

Arm and Cold-Rolled Steel Block

Pickguard: 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White), 3-Ply Aged White

(Sienna Sunburst), 3-Ply Black (Mercury, Dark Night, Roasted Pine) 3-Ply Mint Green (Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue)

Pickups: V-Mod II Double Tap humbucking (bridge), V-Mod II Single-Coil Strat

(Middle, Neck)

Pickup switching: 5-position blade: 1: bridge, position 2: bridge and middle, 3. Middle 4. middle and neck pickup position, 5. neck pickup

Controls: master volume, tone 1. neck/middle pickups, tone 2. bridge pickup

Auxilliary switching: push-push tone control activates DoubleTap function

Control knobs: Aged White plastic

Hardware Finish: nickel/chrome

Strings: Fender USA 250L nickel plated steel (.009-.042 gauges), PN 0730250403

Case/Gig Bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (Included)

Left-handed options: Not currently

American Professional II Telecaster $1,499 - $1,599 / £1,599 - £1,649

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

• Push-push control activates series mode in middle pickup position.

• New top-load/string-through bridge with compensated bullet saddles.

(Image credit: Fender)

Body material: Alder, roasted pine (Sienna Sunburst, Butterscotch Blonde,

Roasted Pine)

Body Finish: Gloss urethane

Neck: Maple, Deep “C”

Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face

Fingerboard: rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) radius

Frets: 22, Narrow Tall

Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black Dot (maple)

Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)

Tuning machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered

Scale length: 25.5” (648 mm)

Bridge: 3-saddle top-load/string-through Tele with compensated brass bullet saddles

Pickguard: 4-ply Tortoiseshell (Olympic White, 3-Colour Sunburst), 3-ply Aged White (Sienna Sunburst), 3-Ply Mint Green (Black, Mystic Surf, Green, Miami Blue), 3-Ply Black (Dark Night, Mercury, Butterscotch, Blonde, Roasted Pine)

Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Tele (bridge, neck)

Pickup Switching: 3-position blade, Position 1. bridge pickup, Position 2. bridge and neck Pickups, Position 3. neck pickup

Controls: Master volume, master tone

Auxiliary switching: Push-push tone control activates Series Mode

Control knobs: Knurled dome

Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome

Strings: Fender USA Bullets 3250L Nickel Plated Steel (.009-.042 gauges)

Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)

Left-handed options: Yes

American Professional II Telecaster Deluxe $1,549 / £1,649

Mystic Surf Green (Image credit: Fender)

• New V-Mod II Double Tap pickups offers humbucking and coil-split sounds.



• 'Cut' 3-saddle top-load/string-through Tele bridge allows players to tailor the tension and tone of each string to their liking.

Body material: Alder

Body finish: Gloss urethane

Neck: Maple, Deep “C”

Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face

Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241mm) radius

Frets: 22, Narrow Tall

Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black dot (maple)

Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)

Tuning machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered

Scale length: 25.5” (648mm)

Bridge: 3-saddle top-load/String-through “Cut” Tele with compensated brass saddles

Pickguard: 3-Ply Black

Pickups: V-Mod II Double Tap Humbucking (bridge, neck)

Pickup Switching: 3-position toggle: Position 1. bridge pickup, Position 2. bridge and neck pickups, Position 3. neck pickup

Controls: Volume 1. (neck pickup), Volume 2. (bridge pickup), Tone 1. (neck pickup), Tone 2. (bridge pickup)

Auxiliary switching: Push-push tone controls activate Double Tap function

Control Knobs: Aged White “Witch Hat”, Black “Witch Hat” (Dark Night)

Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome

Strings: Fender® USA 250L Nickel Plated Steel (.009-.042 Gauges)

Case/Gig Bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)

Left-handed options: No

American Professional II Jazzmaster $1,599 / £1,649

3-Colour Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

• New V-Mod II Jazzmaster single-coil pickups have a tap function on the bridge that "allows both a powerful, throaty sound or a lower-output vintage sound".

• The rhythm circuit puts both pickups in series for increased output, controlled by independent volume and tone roller pots.

• The new Panorama Tremolo system with pop-in tremolo arm increases the range of vibrato.

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

Body Material: Alder

Body Finish: Gloss urethane

Neck: Maple, Deep “C”

Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face

Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241mm) radius

Frets: 22, Narrow Tall

Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black dot (maple)

Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.685” (42.8 mm)

Tuning Machines: Fender standard cast/sealed staggered

Scale Length: 25.5” (648 mm)

Bridge: 9.5” radius Jazzmaster/Jaguar bridge with Panorama tremolo system

Pickguard: 3-Ply Black (Mercury, Dark Night), 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (3-Color Sunburst),

3-Ply Mint Green (Mystic Surf Green, Miami Blue)

Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Jazzmaster (bridge, neck)

Pickup switching: 3-position toggle: Position 1. bridge Pickup, Position 2. bridge and

neck pickups, Position 3. neck pickup

Controls: lead circuit controls (slide switch down): master volume, master tone; rhythm circuit controls (slide switch Up): thumbwheel volume and tone controls for Series Rhythm Mode

Control knobs: Aged White “Witch Hat”, Black “Witch Hat” (Dark Night)

Hardware finish: nickel/chrome

Strings: Fender USA 250L Nickel Plated Steel (.009-.042 Gauges)

Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)

American Professional II Precision Bass $1,549 / £1,739

Mercury (Image credit: Fender)

• The ’63 P Bass profile neck now sports smooth rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a newly sculpted neck heel.

• The new V-Mod II Precision Bass split-coil pickup improves articulation.

(Image credit: Fender)

Body material: Alder

Body finish: Gloss Urethane

Neck: Maple, 1963 “C”

Neck Finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face

Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241mm) radius

Frets: 20, Narrow Tall

Position inlays: White dot (Rosewood), Black dot (maple)

Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.625” (41.3mm)

Tuning machines: Fender lightweight vintage-style keys with tapered shafts

Scale length: 34” (864 mm)

Bridge: 4-saddle HiMass vintage (string-through-body or top-load)

Pickguard: 4-ply Tortoiseshell (Olympic White, 3-Colour Sunburst) 3-Ply Black (Mercury, Dark Night) 3-Ply Mint Green (Miami Blue, Mystic Surf Green, Black)

Pickups: V-Mod II Split Single-Coil Precision Bass (middle)

Controls: Master volume, master tone

Control knobs: Knurled flat-top

Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome

Strings: Fender USA 7250M Nickel Plated Steel (.045-.105 Gauges),

Case/gig bag: Deluxe Moulded case (included)

Left-handed options: Yes

(Image credit: Fender)

Also available: American Professional II Precision Bass V $1,649 / £1,829

(Image credit: Fender)

American Professional II Jazz Bass $1,599 - $1,699 / £1,739 - £1,799

(Image credit: Fender)

• The Slim “C” neck now sports smooth rolled fingerboard edges, a “Super-Natural” satin finish and a newly sculpted neck heel.

(Image credit: Fender)

Body material: Alder, Roasted Pine (Roasted Pine)

Body finish: Gloss urethane

Neck: Maple, Slim “C”

Neck finish: “Super-Natural” satin urethane finish on back of neck with gloss urethane headstock face

Fingerboard: Rosewood, maple - 9.5” (241 mm) radius

Frets: 20, Narrow Tall

Position inlays: White dot (rosewood), Black dot (maple)

Nut (material/width): Bone, 1.5” (38.1 mm)

Tuning Machines: Fender lightweight vintage-style keys with tapered shafts

Scale length: 34” (864 mm)

Bridge: 4-saddle HiMass Vintage (string-through-body or top-load)

Pickguard: 4-Ply Tortoiseshell (Olympic White, 3-Colour Sunburst), 3-Ply Black (Dark Night, Roasted Pine, Mercury), 3-Ply Mint Green (Miami Blue, Mystic Surf Green, Black)

Pickups: V-Mod II Single-Coil Jazz Bass (bridge, middle)

Controls: Volume 1. (middle pickup), Volume 2. (bridge pickup), master tone

Control knobs: Black plastic Jazz Bass

Hardware finish: Nickel/chrome

Strings: Fender USA 7250M Nickel Plated Steel (.045-.105 gauges),

Case/gig Bag: Deluxe Moulded Case (included)

Left-handed options: Yes

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

Also available: American Professional II Jazz Bass V $1,699 - $1,799 / £1,829 - £1,879

(Image credit: Fender)

American Professional II Jazz Bass Fretless $1,599 / £1,799

(Image credit: Fender)

The American Professional II Left-Handed Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass models in addition to 5-String and fretless basses will launch in early 2021.

For more information on the American Professional II series visit fender.com