Fender reveals new Road Worn relic'd Vintera Tele and Strat guitars

We've been patiently waiting to see if Fender would release new relic'd Road Worn electric guitar models that didn't cost Custom Shop prices and now they've lifted the lid on a slew of Mexican-made Vintera additions that celebrate classic Fender history in finishes and spec.
There's limited edition '50s and '60s Strats and Teles, plus a '70s Deluxe Tele model shipping from 10 September with prices at £1,099 for each model.
Let's take a look…
Vintera Road Worn 50s Tele
- Alder body
- Vintage Blonde and Lake Placid Blue finishes
- Vintage-Style ‘50s Single-Coil Hot Tele
- Thick ‘50s 'U'-shaped neck
- 7.25”- radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons
- 3-Saddle vintage-style strings-through-body Tele(r) bridge with brass barrel saddles
- 3-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
Vintera Road Worn '50s Stratocaster
- Alder body
- Fiesta Red and Surf Green finishes
- ‘50s Hot Tele (r) single-coil pickups (bridge, neck)
- Thick 'Soft V'-shaped neck
- 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
- 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons
- 5-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
Vintera Road Worn '60s Stratocaster
- Alder body
- Firemist Gold and Lake Placid Blue finishes
- ‘60s Hot Strat(r) single-coil pickups (bridge, middle, neck)
- Mid-‘60s 'C'-shaped neck
- 7.25”- radius Pau ferro fingerboard
- 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons
- 5-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag
Vintera Road Worn '70s Telecaster
- Alder body
- Available in Daphne Blue and Olympic White finishes
- Two Fender® Wide Range-style humbucking pickups
- Medium 'C'-shaped neck
- 9.5”- radius maple fingerboard
- 21 medium - jumbo frets for classic playing feel
- Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons
- Vintage-style, string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with six saddles
- 3-way pickup switching
- Deluxe gig bag