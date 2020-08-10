Fender reveals new Road Worn relic'd Vintera Tele and Strat guitars

We've been patiently waiting to see if Fender would release new relic'd Road Worn electric guitar models that didn't cost Custom Shop prices and now they've lifted the lid on a slew of Mexican-made Vintera additions that celebrate classic Fender history in finishes and spec.

There's limited edition '50s and '60s Strats and Teles, plus a '70s Deluxe Tele model shipping from 10 September with prices at £1,099 for each model.

Let's take a look…

Vintera Road Worn 50s Tele

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

Alder body

Vintage Blonde and Lake Placid Blue finishes

Vintage-Style ‘50s Single-Coil Hot Tele

Thick ‘50s 'U'-shaped neck

7.25”- radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons

3-Saddle vintage-style strings-through-body Tele(r) bridge with brass barrel saddles

3-way pickup switching

Deluxe gig bag

Vintera Road Worn '50s Stratocaster

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

Alder body

Fiesta Red and Surf Green finishes

‘50s Hot Tele (r) single-coil pickups (bridge, neck)

Thick 'Soft V'-shaped neck

7.25”-radius maple fingerboard

21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons

5-way pickup switching

Deluxe gig bag

Vintera Road Worn '60s Stratocaster

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

Alder body

Firemist Gold and Lake Placid Blue finishes

‘60s Hot Strat(r) single-coil pickups (bridge, middle, neck)

Mid-‘60s 'C'-shaped neck

7.25”- radius Pau ferro fingerboard

21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel

Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons

5-way pickup switching

Deluxe gig bag

Vintera Road Worn '70s Telecaster

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)