Fender reveals new Road Worn relic'd Vintera Tele and Strat guitars

By

Stunning '50s, '60s and '70s models due in September

(Image credit: Fender)

We've been patiently waiting to see if Fender would release new relic'd Road Worn electric guitar models that didn't cost Custom Shop prices and now they've lifted the lid on a slew of Mexican-made Vintera additions that celebrate classic Fender history in finishes and spec.

There's limited edition '50s and '60s Strats and Teles, plus a '70s Deluxe Tele model shipping from 10 September with prices at £1,099 for each model. 

Let's take a look… 

Vintera Road Worn 50s Tele 

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)
  • Alder body
  • Vintage Blonde and Lake Placid Blue finishes 
  • Vintage-Style ‘50s Single-Coil Hot Tele
  • Thick ‘50s 'U'-shaped neck
  • 7.25”- radius maple fingerboard
  • 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
  • Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons
  • 3-Saddle vintage-style strings-through-body Tele(r) bridge with brass barrel saddles
  • 3-way pickup switching
  • Deluxe gig bag

Vintera Road Worn '50s Stratocaster 

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)

  • Alder body
  • Fiesta Red and Surf Green finishes
  • ‘50s Hot Tele (r) single-coil pickups (bridge, neck)
  • Thick 'Soft V'-shaped neck
  • 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard
  • 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
  • Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons
  • 5-way pickup switching
  • Deluxe gig bag

Vintera Road Worn '60s Stratocaster 

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)
  • Alder body
  • Firemist Gold and Lake Placid Blue finishes
  • ‘60s Hot Strat(r) single-coil pickups (bridge, middle, neck)
  • Mid-‘60s 'C'-shaped neck
  • 7.25”- radius Pau ferro fingerboard
  • 21 vintage tall frets for classic playing feel
  • Vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines and strap buttons
  • 5-way pickup switching
  • Deluxe gig bag

Vintera Road Worn '70s Telecaster 

(Image credit: Fender)

(Image credit: Fender)
  • Alder body
  • Available in Daphne Blue and Olympic White finishes 
  • Two Fender® Wide Range-style humbucking pickups
  • Medium 'C'-shaped neck
  • 9.5”- radius maple fingerboard
  • 21 medium - jumbo frets for classic playing feel
  • Vintage-style tuning machines and strap buttons
  • Vintage-style, string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge with six saddles
  • 3-way pickup switching
  • Deluxe gig bag