Fender reveals limited-edition Black Western Blues Deluxe Reissue guitar amp

Fender’s perennially popular 40-watt combo, the Blues Deluxe, has had a rather tasty FSR Black Western makeover.

A faux-leather Western covering gives the amp a real retro vibe, while beneath the grille cloth lurks a 12” Celestion Heritage G12-65 speaker, rather than the original’s Eminence Special Design.

Otherwise, specs are as normal, with 6L6/12AX7 valves, spring reverb and effects loop.

The FSR Limited Blues Deluxe Reissue, Black Western is available now across Europe for £909/€939-€1,109.

This isn't the first FSR Blues Deluxe model to land this year, either, with an Emerald Wheat incarnation also causing a stir.