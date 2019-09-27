Fender releases the Acoustasonic Telecaster with very exotic ziricote top

Fender has realeased the American Acoustasonic Telecaster Ziricote – a high-end model that's sure to get mavens of exotic tonewood all hot under the pickguard.

It is an electric guitar or an acoustic guitar? Who can say? It's both, really, and in truth the guitar world is still getting its head around this brave new hybrid design from the Big F.

It is gorgeous, with a grain pattern so beautiful it takes on a psychedelic quality.

Build-wise, well it's got a ziricote top with black limba on the back and sides, a black limba neck in pleasing modern deep-C profile, and an ebony fretboard.

Inside the body it has transverse bracing, and some clever electronics. There are three pickups, with the Fishman Under-Saddle Transducer, Fishman Acoustasonic Enhancer, and Fender Acoustasonic Noiseless magnetic pickup pickup mounted at an angle half-way between bridge and soundhole. And these are controlled by a five-way blade selector switch, a volume control and "Mod knob" that lets you select and blend the Tele's voices.

The American Acoustasonic Telecaster Ziricote retails for $3,299.99 (£2,999 street) and comes with a hard case.

See Fender for more details.